India wants Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson to seek licence for COVID-19 vaccines soon - govt official

India wants Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson to seek licence for COVID-19 vaccines soon - govt officialReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 17:49 IST
India wants Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to seek licence for their COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible, a senior government official said on Tuesday, shortly after the government announced it would fast-track emergency approvals.
"We hope and we invite the vaccine makers such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and others...to be ready to come to India as early as possible," Vinod Kumar Paul, a senior government health official, told a news conference.
