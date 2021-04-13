Left Menu

Extolling the central government's efforts in vaccinating people of the country against COVID-19, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the vaccination speed in the country is satisfactory.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 13-04-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 17:58 IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad lauds India's vaccination drive, says speed is satisfactory
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaking to reporters on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Extolling the central government's efforts in vaccinating people of the country against COVID-19, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the vaccination speed in the country is satisfactory. "The second wave of COVID-19 is a global phenomenon. What is important is how the government is responding. Till today, around 11 crore doses of vaccines have been administered. It is a satisfactory speed," Prasad said.

Speaking about 'Tika Utsav', the Union Minister said the way people are coming forward to vaccinate themselves shows they are fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wish to fight against the virus collectively. PM Modi, on Sunday, had called the 'Tika Utsav', COVID-19 mass vaccination festival, the beginning of the second big war against coronavirus and emphasised social hygiene along with personal hygiene.

A total of 10,85,33,085 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,08,448 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Tuesday. Over 40 lakh vaccination doses were administered on Monday.

On Tuesday, India's total active caseload has reached 12,64,698, comprising 9.24 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The third phase of coronavirus vaccination for all above 45 years has begun across the country on the 76 the day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

