Left Menu

Britain reports 2,472 new COVID cases, 23 further deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:20 IST
Britain reports 2,472 new COVID cases, 23 further deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain reported 2,472 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 3,568 a day earlier, government data showed, adding that a further 23 people had died within 28 days of a positive test of the novel coronavirus.

Some 32.25 million people have received a first dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, according to the figures.

Also Read: Britain adds 4 more countries to travel ban list

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays arrest of coal scam accused Anup Majee till April 15

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended interim relief from arrest to businessman Anup Majee, an accused in West Bengals alleged illegal coal mining and transportation scam, till Thursday. An apex court bench, headed by Justice Dr D Y Chandra...

UN rights experts urge Tanzania and Burundi to respect rights of refugees

UN human rights experts today called on the governments of Tanzania and Burundi to respect the rights of refugees and asylum seekers who have fled Burundi, deploring reports of enforced disappearances, torture, forced returns and repression...

Sports News Roundup: Stephen Curry (53) makes Warriors history in win; Anthony Stolarz's 46 saves help Ducks dump Sharks and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Stephen Curry 53 makes Warriors history in winStephen Curry became the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history with the ninth 50-point game of his career, exp...

2 officials held for taking bribe

Two government officials and a middleman were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribe in two separate cases in Rajasthans Hanumangarh and Banswara districts, an official said.In Hanumangarh, a local revenue officer posted at the Wate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021