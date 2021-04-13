619 new COVID cases in Himachal

619 new COVID cases in HimachalPTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 21:59 IST
Himachal Pradesh reported 11 more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 1,122 on Tuesday, while the tally reached 71,394 with 619 new infections, an official said.
Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said three people each died in Shimla, Mandi and Kangra, and two in Una district. The active cases in the state stand at 6,269.
As many as 407 more people recovered from the disease, he added. PTI DJI HMB
