Dutch minister: not sure if rollout of J&J vaccine will start

Dutch minister: not sure if rollout of J&J vaccine will startReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 13-04-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 23:11 IST
The Dutch health minister on Tuesday said he did not yet know whether the Netherlands will commence its rollout of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine this week as planned after U.S. authorities paused using the vaccine due to rare blood clot events. "I can not say at this moment, it depends on the messaging we get tomorrow, I expect tomorrow, from the EMA (European Medicines Agency)," Hugo de Jonge said at a press conference in the Hague.
The Netherlands received its first shipment of 79,200 vaccines from the company on April 12.
