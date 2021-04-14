Health News Roundup: Pfizer to deliver 10% more doses to U.S. by end of May; Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Sweden's new COVID-19 infections jumped to the second highest in Europe, while the United States paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over rare blood clots, with South Africa also suspending the rollout of the shot. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Moderna says protection from its COVID-19 vaccine still strong six months on

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Tuesday that its COVID-19 vaccine still showed strong protection against the illness six months after people received their second shot, with efficacy of more than 90 percent against all cases of COVID-19 and more than 95 percent against severe COVID-19. The vaccine maker, which will be updating investors on the progress of its vaccines at an event on Wednesday, said the six-month follow-up of its original late-stage study of the vaccine showed that vaccine efficacy remained consistent with its previous updates.

U.S. has more than enough vaccine to maintain pace of inoculations as J&J shot paused

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said on Tuesday that the United States has more than enough vaccine from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc to keep up the pace of vaccinations during a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's shot. U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing administering J&J's COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after getting the shot, dealing a setback in efforts to tackle the pandemic.

U.S. FDA to scrutinize vaccine design behind COVID-19 shots linked to blood clots

With two COVID-19 vaccines now under scrutiny for possible links to very rare cases of blood clots in the brain, U.S. government scientists are focusing on whether the specific technology behind the shots may be contributing to the risk. In Europe, health regulators said last week there was a possible link between the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine and 169 cases of a rare brain blood clot known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), accompanied by a low blood platelet count, out of 34 million shots administered in the European Economic Area.

India, big vaccine exporter, now seeks imports as COVID-19 cases soar

India on Tuesday said it will fast-track emergency approvals for COVID-19 vaccines authorised by Western countries and Japan, paving the way for possible imports of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna shots. The move, which will exempt companies from carrying out local safety trials for their vaccines, follows the world's biggest surge in cases in the country this month.

Canada reports first case of rare blood clotting after AstraZeneca COVID shot: ministry

Canada on Tuesday said it had recorded its first case of blood clotting with low platelets after someone received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot, according to a Health Ministry statement. The person, who was not identified and who received the inoculation produced at the Serum Institute of India, is at home and recovering. Canada has limited the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to those above 55 due to concern about the rare reaction.

U.S. pauses use of J&J vaccine over rare blood clots, rollout delayed in Europe

U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot, dealing a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson said it would delay rollout of the vaccine to Europe, a week after regulators there said they were reviewing rare blood clots in four recipients of the shot in the United States. South Africa also suspended use of J&J's vaccine.

Majority of Brazil COVID-19 ICU patients aged 40 years or younger: report

The surging COVID-19 outbreak in Brazil is increasingly affecting younger people, with hospital data showing that last month the majority of those in intensive care were aged 40 or younger, according to a new report. The report, released by the Brazilian Association of Intensive Medicine over the weekend, is based on data from over a third of all the country's intensive care wards. It found a significant increase in younger people being admitted to beds in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Ohio can enforce ban on Down syndrome abortions -U.S. appeals court

A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that Ohio can enforce a 2017 law banning abortions when medical tests show that a fetus has Down syndrome. In a 9-7 decision, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati said the law did not create a substantial obstacle to obtaining abortions, was reasonably related to Ohio's legitimate interests, and was "valid in all conceivable cases."

Pfizer to deliver 10% more doses to U.S. by end of May

Pfizer Inc has ramped up production of its COVID-19 vaccine and can deliver 10% more doses to the United States by the end of May, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a tweet on Tuesday. Pfizer will supply the full 300 mln doses two weeks earlier than expected, Bourla said

