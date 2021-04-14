Left Menu

Russia reports 8,326 new COVID-19 cases, 399 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 13:40 IST
Russia on Wednesday reported 8,326 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,837 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,666,209 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce said that 399 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 104,000. The federal statistics agency, which keeps a separate count has reported a much higher toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

