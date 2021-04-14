Left Menu

UK expands COVID-19 mix and match vaccine trial

PTI | London | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:17 IST
UK expands COVID-19 mix and match vaccine trial

A study assessing the benefits of mixing and matching coronavirus vaccines has been extended to include the Moderna and Novavax jabs.

The Com-Cov study, led by the University of Oxford, has been investigating the immune responses of volunteers given a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine followed by the Pfizer jab, and vice versa, since February.

Now, an expanded study will seek to recruit adults aged over 50 who have received their first dose in the past eight to 12 weeks to test out the immune response when combined with one of the other vaccines as a second dose.

''The focus of both this and the original Com-Cov study is to explore whether the multiple COVID-19 vaccines that are available can be used more flexibly, with different vaccines being used for the first and second dose,” said Matthew Snape, associate professor in paediatrics and vaccinology at the University of Oxford and chief investigator on the trial.

“If we can show that these mixed schedules generate an immune response that is as good as the standard schedules, and without a significant increase in the vaccine reactions, this will potentially allow more people to complete their COVID-19 immunisation course more rapidly. This would also create resilience within the system in the event of a shortfall in availability of any of the vaccines in use,'' he said.

Six new arms of the trial will each recruit 175 candidates, adding a further 1,050 volunteers into the programme and the research will take place across eight sites in the UK.

Researchers will be looking for adverse reactions and the immune system responses to these new combinations of vaccines. The trial is not designed to show if the vaccines are effective at preventing disease and the University of Oxford has said the intent of the study is to show that mixing is not substantially worse than not mixing.

The Com-Cov study remit reads: “The purpose of this trial is to see how well people’s immune systems respond when their second ‘boost’ dose is a different type of vaccine to their first “prime” dose.

“We will also be looking at how common vaccine reactions, such as fever, are after such ‘mixed’ schedules. This is important, as being able to use different vaccines in this way creates a more flexible immunisation programme; potentially allowing more people to be immunised more quickly.” The researchers said they are enrolling people from all ethnicities and would particularly welcome participants from ethnic minority communities, considered among the higher-risk groups affected by COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP wants to destroy and divide Bengal, they are doing same thing in Assam and Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi.

BJP wants to destroy and divide Bengal, they are doing same thing in Assam and Tamil Nadu Rahul Gandhi....

Spain keeps immunisation goal despite J&J delay

Spains prime minister says his government is maintaining its goal of immunizing 70 percent of the nations adult population, some 33 million people, by the end of the summer despite the delay in the European rollout of the Johnson Johnson v...

Heathrow Airport CEO sees patchy international travel this summer

The chief executive of Heathrow Airport, Britains busiest airport, said that international travel this summer would be patchy as countries worry about the risk of importing COVID-19 variants and their impact on the vaccine.I think over the ...

Indian-origin former Singapore prison counsellor sentenced to jail for abusing maid

A 51-year-old Indian-origin woman, a former counsellor at Singapores Changi Prison, was sentenced to seven months jail on Wednesday for abusing her maid, including slapping her so hard that she suffered a temporary loss of hearing, accordin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021