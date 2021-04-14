Spain confident of vaccination targets despite "worrying" J&J suspension

Spain is confident it can maintain its current vaccination targets despite a U.S. suspension of the Johnson & Johnson shot and delays to its European rollout over clotting concerns, Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said on Wednesday.

"Stopping the Janssen vaccine creates uncertainty but we are confident the volume of vaccines Spain is due to receive allows us to be optimistic about hitting our objectives," Reyes told a conference.

