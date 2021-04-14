Left Menu

In world first, Denmark ditches AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot

Denmark on Wednesday became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine altogether, following news of its possible link to very rare blood clot cases, health authorities said. The decision will push back the scheduled conclusion of Denmark's vaccination scheme to early August from July 25, they said. Results of investigations into the blood clots "showed real and serious side effects," health agency head Soren Brostrom said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:44 IST
In world first, Denmark ditches AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot

Denmark on Wednesday became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine altogether, following news of its possible link to very rare blood clot cases, health authorities said. The decision will push back the scheduled conclusion of Denmark's vaccination scheme to early August from July 25, they said.

Results of investigations into the blood clots "showed real and serious side effects," health agency head Soren Brostrom said in a statement. "Based on an overall consideration, we have therefore chosen to continue the vaccination programme for all target groups without this vaccine."

The European Union's drug watchdog said last week it had found a possible link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), a brain blood clot, but said the risk of dying from COVID-19 was "much greater" than the risk of mortality from rare side effects. As of April 4, the European Medicines Agency had received reports of 169 cases of CVST after 34 million Astrazeneca doses had been administered in the European Economic Area.

The EU regulator, however, left it to individual states to make their own risk assessments and decide how to administer the vaccine. Many countries in Europe and elsewhere have resumed administering the shot, with some restricting its use to certain age groups, mostly those aged above 50 or above 60.

Denmark was the first country to initially suspend all usage of the vaccine in March over safety concerns, and has also put Johnson & Johnson's vaccine on pause pending further investigations into a possible similar blood clot link. Almost one million of the country's 5.8 million population have received their first shots, 77% getting Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, 7.8% Moderna's and 15.3% AstraZeneca's.

Denmark is in the process of easing restrictions after its daily COVID-19 infection rate slowed to 500-600 from several thousand in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana reports 2,157 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Telangana recorded 2,157 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total positives to over 3.34 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,780 with eight more fatalities.Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC accounted for the most number of cases wit...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A U.S. health advisory panel on Wednesday is set to review six reported cases of rare blood clots in women who received Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine. The European Commission has decided not to renew vaccine contracts next year with co...

BJP and TMC workers come to blows in Baranagar hours before campaign ends

BJP and Trinamool Congress workers Wednesday came to blows as trouble broke out during a motorcycle rally for the saffron partys candidate from Baranagar assembly constituency, Parno Mittra in the northern outskirts of the city hours before...

As NATO meets, Ukraine says Russia could store nuclear weapons in Crimea

Ukraines defence minister said on Wednesday that Russia was preparing to potentially store nuclear weapons in Crimea and warned that Moscow could attack Ukraine to ensure water supplies for the annexed peninsula. Andrii Taran, speaking just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021