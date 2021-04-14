EU drug regulator to issue recommendation on J&J vaccine next week

Europe's drug regulator said on Wednesday it expects to issue a recommendation on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine next week and that it continues to believe that the benefits of the shot outweighed the risks of side effects.

The European Medicines Agency said J&J was in contact with national authorities, recommending to store the doses already received until the safety committee issues an expedited recommendation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)