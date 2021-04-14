Left Menu

EU drug regulator to issue recommendation on J&J vaccine next week

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:18 IST
EU drug regulator to issue recommendation on J&J vaccine next week

Europe's drug regulator said on Wednesday it expects to issue a recommendation on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine next week and that it continues to believe that the benefits of the shot outweighed the risks of side effects.

The European Medicines Agency said J&J was in contact with national authorities, recommending to store the doses already received until the safety committee issues an expedited recommendation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana reports 2,157 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Telangana recorded 2,157 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total positives to over 3.34 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,780 with eight more fatalities.Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC accounted for the most number of cases wit...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A U.S. health advisory panel on Wednesday is set to review six reported cases of rare blood clots in women who received Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine. The European Commission has decided not to renew vaccine contracts next year with co...

BJP and TMC workers come to blows in Baranagar hours before campaign ends

BJP and Trinamool Congress workers Wednesday came to blows as trouble broke out during a motorcycle rally for the saffron partys candidate from Baranagar assembly constituency, Parno Mittra in the northern outskirts of the city hours before...

As NATO meets, Ukraine says Russia could store nuclear weapons in Crimea

Ukraines defence minister said on Wednesday that Russia was preparing to potentially store nuclear weapons in Crimea and warned that Moscow could attack Ukraine to ensure water supplies for the annexed peninsula. Andrii Taran, speaking just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021