'Tika Utsav': India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 11.43 crore mark

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed the 11.43 crore mark on the fourth day of the 'Tika Utsav' or vaccination festival, with more than 31.39 lakh vaccine doses being administered till 8 pm on Wednesday, the union health ministry has informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 23:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed the 11.43 crore mark on the fourth day of the 'Tika Utsav' or vaccination festival, with more than 31.39 lakh vaccine doses being administered till 8 pm on Wednesday, the union health ministry has informed. The four-day-long vaccination program started on Sunday with an aim to inoculate the maximum number of eligible people against the coronavirus.

According to the union health ministry, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,43,18,455 as per the 8 pm provisional report on Wednesday. A total of 31,39,063 vaccine doses were given on the 89th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. "Out of which 27,19,964 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 4,19,099 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report," the official statement said. "These include 90,63,976 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 56,03,568 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,02,09,443 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 50,61,571 FLWs (2nd dose), 3,73,34,924 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 8,94,077 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 4,34,13,349 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 27,37,547 for above 60 years (2nd Dose)," the release said.

The ministry said that 69,974 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational on Wednesday, adding that workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries. Three states have administered more than one crore vaccinations with Maharashtra administering 1,11,19,018 doses of vaccine, Rajasthan 1,02,15,471 doses and Uttar Pradesh administering 1,00,17,650 doses of vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

