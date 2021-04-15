Left Menu

Brazil investigates reports of vaccines being exchanged for illegal gold

The worker also sold gasoline and a generator to the miners for gold, the association said. "The Yanomami have long complained that materials and medicines intended for indigenous health are being diverted to wildcat miners," Hutukara's Dário Kopenawa Ianomâmi said in a letter outlining the formal complaints sent to prosecutors and the Health Ministry.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 05:00 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 05:00 IST
Brazil investigates reports of vaccines being exchanged for illegal gold

Federal prosecutors in the Brazilian state of Roraima are investigating reports that illegally-mined gold is being exchanged for COVID-19 vaccines in the Yanomami indigenous reserve, the prosecutors office told Reuters on Wednesday.

Tribal leaders in the Amazon region have complained of the deals and prosecutors say they will investigate the reports as part of an investigation already underway into the diversion of vaccine shots intended for indigenous people. Brazil is currently experiencing one of the worst waves of the coronavirus pandemic any country has suffered, and its indigenous people are among the most vulnerable.

The Hutukara Association, which represents the Yanomami people, flagged the issue to prosecutors with the backing of the Instituto Socioambiental, a non-governmental organization. The association said a health worker in the Homoxi district gave illegal miners vaccines in exchange for gold. The worker also sold gasoline and a generator to the miners for gold, the association said.

"The Yanomami have long complained that materials and medicines intended for indigenous health are being diverted to wildcat miners," Hutukara's Dário Kopenawa Ianomâmi said in a letter outlining the formal complaints sent to prosecutors and the Health Ministry. Another case involved a separate health worker who met miners at night and gave them medicine in exchange for gold, the association said.

The Health Ministry said it received the letter on April 5 and had opened the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Syska LED wins CESL tender to participate in Gram Ujala LED scheme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil investigates reports of vaccines being exchanged for illegal gold

Federal prosecutors in the Brazilian state of Roraima are investigating reports that illegally-mined gold is being exchanged for COVID-19 vaccines in the Yanomami indigenous reserve, the prosecutors office told Reuters on Wednesday.Tribal l...

'Super-spreader' erupts as devout Hindus throng Indian festival

Hundreds of thousands of ash-smeared ascetics and devout Hindus jostled to take a dip in the Ganges during a religious festival on Wednesday, hoping to wash away their sins, as India reported another record surge in coronavirus infections. ...

UK PM acted on plea from Saudi Crown Prince over axed Newcastle United deal -Daily Mail

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted on a personal plea from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the axed 300 million pounds 413.34 million deal to buy Premier League club Newcastle United, the Daily Mail newspaper reported httpsbi...

Soccer-Plan for mass vaccination of Brazilian footballers hits snag

A plan to give COVID-19 vaccines to professional footballers in Brazil hit a snag on Wednesday when the health authority Anvisa said any privately imported vaccines must go directly to the public health system. Anvisa also said vaccines don...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021