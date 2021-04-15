Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 29,426 - RKI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 29,426 - RKIReuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-04-2021 08:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 08:30 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 29,426 to 3,073,442, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.
The reported death toll rose by 293 to 79,381, the tally showed.
