Thailand reports record daily rise with 1,543 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reports record daily rise with 1,543 new coronavirus casesReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 15-04-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 10:23 IST
Thailand reported 1,543 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the sharpest increase since the start of the pandemic and the fourth record rise this week, amid the third wave of infections in the Southeast Asian country.
No new deaths were reported. The new cases took the total number of infections to 37,453, with deaths remaining at 97.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thailand
- Southeast Asian