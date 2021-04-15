Left Menu

Thailand reports record daily rise with 1,543 new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 15-04-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 10:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand reported 1,543 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the sharpest increase since the start of the pandemic and the fourth record rise this week, amid the third wave of infections in the Southeast Asian country.

No new deaths were reported. The new cases took the total number of infections to 37,453, with deaths remaining at 97.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

