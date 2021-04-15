Left Menu

Pune receiving inadequate supply of Remdesivir, says district administration

The Pune district's demand for Remdesivir injections has not met over the last several days, said Additional Collector of the city, Vijay Singh Deshmukh on Thursday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 13:01 IST
Visual outside the Collector office in Pune. (Photo.ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Pune district's demand for Remdesivir injections has not met over the last several days, said Additional Collector of the city, Vijay Singh Deshmukh on Thursday. "The daily demand for Remdesivir in Pune district is about 18,000 injections per day. We have demanded 45,000 doses but we received the first consignment of 600 injections, later (on the next day) we received 300 injections stock and yesterday we received about 1,200 injections," he said.

This comes, after kin of COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals across Pune today staged a sit in protest outside the District Collectorate demanding supply of Remedisiver injections in the hospitals. The Additional Collector further said: "Every day we receive the stock and distribute accordingly. We have also set up a control room to manage the supply of the injections."

The city reported 7,888 new cases,10,578 recoveries, and 94 deaths, in the last 24 hours on Wednesday. The active cases stand at 97,192 and the total cases have reached 6,76,014. (ANI)

