Left Menu

Amid COVID surge, Delhi Police chief asks personnel to take precautions, maintain social distancing

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Thursday asked the personnel of the force to take adequate precautions, maintain social distancing and wear N-95 or 3-ply surgical masks to protect themselves.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:43 IST
Amid COVID surge, Delhi Police chief asks personnel to take precautions, maintain social distancing

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Thursday asked the personnel of the force to take adequate precautions, maintain social distancing and wear N-95 or 3-ply surgical masks to protect themselves. In a video message, the police chief told his personnel to be extra cautious and follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), saying the new wave of coronavirus was ''far more serious'' in nature than the previous one.

''In the last few days, some of our personnel have been found coronavirus positive and this number is increasing, which is a cause of worry,'' he said, stressing that the Delhi Police has played a vital role in fighting COVID-19.

According to the data provided by the police for this year, 73 personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in January, 33 in February, 24 in March and 390 in April.

Shrivastava asked the personnel of the force to take adequate precautions while discharging their duty especially during interactions with each other, conducting verification drive, issuing challans, at picket duty or during hospital visits, so that the chances of getting infected remains less.

He said if any personnel of a unit is found COVID positive, they can contact senior officers of their unit as well as those at the headquarters so that proper treatment can be ensured and beds can be made available for them in the hospital. He also told them to not be ''careless'' even if they have been vaccinated.

As part of the precautionary measure, Shrivastava asked his force to avoid wearing masks made of thin fabric and instead stressed on using N-95 masks or 3-ply surgical masks. ''Wear N-95 or 3-ply surgical mask. Avoid wearing mask made of thin cloth as it may not be sufficient. Maintain social distancing while working and sanitise your workplace as well as your vehicle,'' he said. He asked the personnel to wash hands with soap constantly and take immunity boosters like Ayurvedic Kadha, Vitamin C and zinc tablet according to doctor's advice.

To stay healthy, he asked his personnel to and exercise and practice yoga. ''We have to take care of ourselves and our family members. Only if you are safe, you will be able to look after the safety of others,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Car bomb kills four in Baghdad's Sadr City - police

Four people were killed and another 17 were wounded in a car bomb attack on Thursday in the Shiite stronghold of Sadr City in Baghdad, Iraqi police and medical sources said.The car was parked at a busy second-hand equipment market in the ma...

Delhi weekend curfew: No restriction on inter-state movement and transportation of essential, non-essential goods, says DDMA.

Delhi weekend curfew No restriction on inter-state movement and transportation of essential, non-essential goods, says DDMA....

India to augment hydrogen supply chain: Pradhan

India will augment its hydrogen supply chain infrastructure as it looks to accelerate plans to generate the carbon-free fuel, which may have an edge over other non-fossil fuel sources, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Thursday.Hydrogen ...

S.Korean fishmongers, opposition party members voice concerns over Fukushima plans

South Korean vendors at a fish market in the capital Seoul and opposition party members called on the government to take actions to have Japan drop plans to release contaminated water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021