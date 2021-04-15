"Shocking disparity" persists in vaccine distribution - WHO chief

"Shocking disparity" persists in vaccine distribution - WHO chiefReuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:14 IST
There is still a "shocking disparity" in global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.
Tedros, addressing an event of the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, said that some low and middle income countries in the COVAX facility still had not received any vaccines, while others had not received their second round allocation. "We need an urgent scale-up in financing COVAX," he said.
Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and chair of the African Union, said he hoped that people on the African continent would have the same access to COVID-19 vaccines as people in Europe and North America.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nigeria aims to get 70 million J&J COVID-19 vaccines through African Union
WRAPUP 1 -AstraZeneca woes grow as Australia, Philippines, African Union curb COVID shots
African Union drops plans to buy Covid-19 vaccines from SSI, pivots to J&J
WRAPUP 2-AstraZeneca woes grow as Australia, Philippines, African Union curb COVID-19 shots
African Union drops AstraZeneca from its vaccine plan