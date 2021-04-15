Left Menu

Ireland on track to ease curbs, cautiously watching English 'experiment'

Ireland is on track to ease restrictions from May 4 to allow the phased reopening of all retail stores and hairdressers and will also develop a plan for further reopenings in June and July, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday. However, it is unlikely to follow the more rapid reopening that neighbouring England has pursued on the back of a more advanced vaccination programme, which Varadkar said amounted to an "experiment" with many not yet vaccinated against COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:34 IST
Ireland on track to ease curbs, cautiously watching English 'experiment'

Ireland is on track to ease restrictions from May 4 to allow the phased reopening of all retail stores and hairdressers and will also develop a plan for further reopenings in June and July, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.

However, it is unlikely to follow the more rapid reopening that neighbouring England has pursued on the back of a more advanced vaccination programme, which Varadkar said amounted to an "experiment" with many not yet vaccinated against COVID-19. Ireland shut most shops, building sites and hospitality in late December after a surge of COVID-19 infections. It began gradually unwinding economic restrictions this week, with housebuilding permitted and all students returning to schools.

One-fifth of adults in Ireland have so far received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. "What we're planning is allowing more outdoor activities, a phased reopening of retail and personal services (in May)," Varadkar told national broadcaster RTE.

The government said last month that it hoped to be able to reopen hotels in June but has not yet said when restaurants and bars may be allowed to trade beyond just takeaway services. 'EXPERIMENT'

England, which as of April 4 had administered one vaccine dose to 59% of adults and fully vaccinated 17%, reopened all shops, personal care premises and outdoor dining this week. "Things look great in the UK at the moment but what they're doing is also an experiment, they're opening their country up very quickly at a time when they have half vaccinated half their population," Varadkar told the Newstalk radio station.

"It might look different in three or four weeks. I hope it doesn't, I hope what they're doing is right. We'll see how the experience plays out a bit more in England before we go down that route." The regional government in British-run Northern Ireland is set to outline its reopening plans later on Thursday.

Ireland's third shutdown in the last year has turned one of the world's highest incidence rates of COVID-19 in January into one of Europe's lowest. The number of cases per 100,000 people measured over the past 14 days has fallen to 132 this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Car bomb blast kills four in Baghdad's Sadr City - police

Four people were killed and another 17 wounded in a car bomb attack on Thursday in the sprawling Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraqi police and medical sources said.The car was parked at a busy second-hand equipment market in the mainly Sh...

WB polls: EC issues notice to BJP's Sayanatan Basu for inflammatory remark

The Election Commission EC on Thursday issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Sayantan Basu for delivering an inflammatory statement, which is an open threat to Bengal and its people. The EC asked Basu to explain his stand reg...

Former Minnesota police officer charged in Daunte Wright death due in court

The former Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop was scheduled to make her first court appearance on Thursday.Prosecutors will try to show t...

India has stood firm on northern border with China, proved it will not get pushed: CDS Rawat

India has stood firm on the northern border against China and has proved that it will not get pushed, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue here, General Rawat said India stood firm in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021