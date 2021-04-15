Left Menu

Denmark looking to share its unwanted AstraZeneca vaccines-WHO

Denmark is examining options for sharing AstraZeneca's vaccines with poorer nations after it halted use of the shots over concerns about rare blood clots, the World Health Organization's Europe head said on Thursday. Denmark this week became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine altogether, as European officials investigate reports of very rare blood clots combined with low platelet counts that have occurred in the bloc, as well as Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:03 IST
Denmark looking to share its unwanted AstraZeneca vaccines-WHO

Denmark is examining options for sharing AstraZeneca's vaccines with poorer nations after it halted use of the shots over concerns about rare blood clots, the World Health Organization's Europe head said on Thursday.

Denmark this week became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine altogether, as European officials investigate reports of very rare blood clots combined with low platelet counts that have occurred in the bloc, as well as Britain. The WHO, which along with Britain and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) continue to recommend AstraZeneca's shot on the grounds that the benefits outweigh the risks, has been pushing countries not to hoard vaccines that they are not using.

World Bank President David Malpass also called on countries on Thursday to contribute their "excess" doses of COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries. The lion's share of vaccines distributed globally, so far, have gone to wealthier nations.

"I did have this conversation with Dr. Soren Brostrom, director general of the Danish (Health Authority) yesterday and I understand that the ministry of foreign affairs of Denmark is ready to, or looking already into options, for sharing AstraZeneca vaccines with poorer countries," WHO Europe Director Hans Kluge told reporters. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said her country would gladly take the shots: "We still have less vaccines then people willing to be vaccinated. Therefore, Lithuania has expressed readiness to take as many doses of Astra Zeneca, as Denmark is ready to share."

WHO officials stopped short of criticising Denmark's move to halt use of AstraZeneca's vaccine, saying every nation should have the flexibility to make decisions about their vaccination programs, based on their rates of vaccination, infection and hospitalisation. Denmark's Brostrom has said his country had come far in inoculating the elderly population most at risk of contracting a serious form of COVID-19, and that younger groups were at lower risk of complications from the disease. That had to be weighed against the possible vaccine side effects, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer seeks postponement of AoR exam due to rise in COVID-19 cases

A lawyer and BJP leader wrote to the secretary general of the Supreme Court on Thursday urging postponement of the Advocate On Record AoR examination, scheduled in June, in view of an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases.The Centre has alread...

Boris Johnson's India visit to finalise ‘Roadmap 2030’ for India-UK ties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India from April 25 and is set to agree a Roadmap 2030 for re-energised India-UK relations across trade and investment and climate action, the Indian High Commission in London said on Thursday...

196 people in Pakistan lost lives to violence in first quarter of 2021: Report

Nearly 200 people in Pakistan have lost their lives in Pakistan due to violence in the first quarter of 2021 with 70 per cent of all fatalities reported in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area...

SC quashes FIR in rape case after parties says it was outcome of some misunderstanding

The Supreme Court has quashed an FIR lodged in 2013 over allegation of rape after the accused as well as the complainant said it was an outcome of some misunderstanding between them and they are happily married since 2014.A bench of Justice...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021