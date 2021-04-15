Left Menu

UP: Woman self-immolates 4 days after testing COVID-19 positive

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:46 IST
UP: Woman self-immolates 4 days after testing COVID-19 positive

A 52-year-old woman allegedly doused herself with kerosene and self-immolated at her home in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday, four days after testing positive for COVID-19, police said.

The link between her testing positive for coronavirus and taking the extreme step is inconclusive, a senior police official said, citing interaction with her family.

The woman lived with her husband, a retired air force official, two daughters and a son at their house in a gated society in Badalpur area, the police said.

''Police were alerted this morning that the woman, aged around 52 years, died after immolating herself using kerosene oil around 4 am. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 11,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida and Crime) Elamaran G said.

''The family told the police that she was upset over her COVID test result but it remains inconclusive if she took the extreme step because of that,'' the officer told PTI.

The body was disposed by a team of medical experts and no post-mortem examination was done, the police said, adding further legal proceedings were being carried out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER: What are the Iran nuclear talks all about?

Negotiations to bring the United States back into a landmark nuclear deal with Iran resumed Thursday in Vienna amid signs of progress but also under the shadow of an attack this week on Irans main nuclear facility. After more than two hour...

Denmark undecided on fate of AstraZeneca vaccines - health ministry

Denmarks government has not yet decided what to do with its leftover AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines after authorities halted use of the shot over concerns about rare blood clots, the Danish health ministry said in a statement.The World Healt...

Wheat procurement rises to 64.79 lakh tonnes, says Food Secretary

The governments wheat procurement has increased to 64.79 lakh tonnes so far in the ongoing 2021-22 marketing year that began this month, with maximum purchases from Haryana, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Thursday.In the year-ago p...

Ukraine says new US sanctions hold Kremlin to account for Crimea occupation

Ukraines Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine welcomed new U.S. sanctions on Russia as a way of holding the Kremlin to account for its occupation of the Crimean peninsula and gross human rights violations there.The United States...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021