97-year-old Thane man defeats COVID-19

A 97-year-old man from Thane in Maharashtra has managed to defeat COVID-19 and returned home after a 15-day treatment at a civic hospital here, doctors said on Thursday.

The nonagenarian, a resident of Kalyan, was treated for a fortnight at a civic-run COVID-19 hospital and discharged on Wednesday afternoon, they said.

He was in the ICU for severe lung infection and low oxygen levels, but finally managed to recover from COVID-19, the doctors said.

