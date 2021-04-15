Left Menu

Global officials urge rich countries to donate excess COVID-19 vaccine doses, money

He urged them to share excess doses "as soon as possible to cover the high risk populations during this supply constrained period." New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a donation of enough vaccine doses for more than 800,000 people to COVAX, which is run by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the Vaccine Alliance Gavi, the World Health Organization (WHO) and U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:33 IST
Global officials urge rich countries to donate excess COVID-19 vaccine doses, money
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Top U.N., financial and vaccine officials on Thursday urged rich countries to donate excess COVID-19 vaccine doses to an international effort to supply low and middle income countries in a bid to get the global economy back on track. At a virtual event by the Gavi Vaccine Alliance to boost support for the COVAX equitable vaccine sharing initiative, the officials also appealed for another $2 billion by June for the program, which is aiming to buy up to 1.8 billion doses in 2021. So far, COVAX has shipped more than 38 million vaccine doses to 111 countries.

"Global supply is incredibly tight right now. But we also know that many high income countries have ordered more vaccines than they need," said Gavi Chief Executive Seth Berkley. He urged them to share excess doses "as soon as possible to cover the high risk populations during this supply constrained period."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a donation of enough vaccine doses for more than 800,000 people to COVAX, which is run by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the Vaccine Alliance Gavi, the World Health Organization (WHO) and U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF). Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden all pledged new funds to COVAX on Thursday.

"Many countries now have dollars available to spend on doses, but rapid deliveries aren't available. I would like to underline here the importance for countries that have the prospect of excess vaccine supplies to release them as soon as possible," said World Bank President David Malpass. World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said some countries who had signed up to COVAX had not received any doses, none had received enough and some were not receiving their second-round vaccine allocations on time.

"There remains a shocking and expanding disparity in the global distribution of vaccines," he warned at the Gavi event. UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore called on wealthier countries to invest generously in COVAX and donate surplus doses because it was the only way to end the pandemic and get "the global economy back on track."

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said another $22 billion was needed for the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which includes COVAX and also supports treatments and testing. "These numbers may seem high, but they are small compared to the global economic loss if this crisis continues. The new virus strains make it clear that we need to move faster," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK summons Russian ambassador over 'malign behaviour' and Ukraine

Britains foreign ministry said it summoned Russias ambassador on Thursday to express its concern about malign behaviour by the Russian state and show Londons support for actions announced earlier in the day by U.S. President Joe Biden. A Fo...

Biden, South Korea's Moon to meet in late May -Seoul statement

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with South Koreas President Moon Jae-in in a summit in late May, a statement from Moons office said on Friday.The two leaders will discuss ways to develop the strong bilateral alliance between their countr...

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs RR

Scoreboard from the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals here on Thursday.Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw c Miller b Unadkat 2 Shikhar Dhawan c Samson b Unadkat 9 Ajinkya Rahane c b Unadkat 8 Rishabh Pant run out 51 Marcus Sto...

Teen girl found pregnant after being drugged, raped in Haryana

A 13-year-old girl was found pregnant here after allegedly being drugged and raped by different people, police said on Thursday.A couple and a woman were arrested in Yamunanagar after the girl narrated her ordeal to the police.The key accus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021