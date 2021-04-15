Left Menu

Meghalaya registers 97 new COVID-19 cases, tally 14,582

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:43 IST
Meghalaya registers 97 new COVID-19 cases, tally 14,582
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least 97 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, which pushed the tally in the state to 14,582, a senior official said.

Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 457, Health Services Director Aman War said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 151.

Three persons have recuperated from the infection since Wednesday, which increased the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 13,974, War said.

As many as 4.29 lakh tests have been conducted so far, the official stated.

War further said that a total of 1.66 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, with 44,384 of them having received both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tablighi Jamaat welcomes HC order allowing 50 people to offer namaz at Nizamuddin Markaz

Tablighi Jamaat Thursday welcomed the Delhi High Court order granting permission to 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan. Tablighi Jamaat spokesman Jishan Ali said they will follow all coronavirus-rel...

Like-minded countries should act cohesively to protect interests in Indo-Pacific: Australian PM

The Indo-Pacific region has become the epicentre of strategic competition and like-minded nations need to act more consistently and cohesively to protect their shared interests in the face of multiple challenges, Australian Prime Minister S...

Delhi reports 16,699 new COVID-19 cases, 112 deaths

As many as 16,699 new COVID-19 cases and 112 related deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department informed on Thursday evening, taking the total number of active cases to 54,309. This is the...

Aditya Birla Group's cellulose arm bags maiden UN award for sustainability

Birla Cellulose, a part of the Aditya Birla Group, on Thursday said it has won an award from the United Nations for innovative and sustainable supply chain.The cellulose fiber producer emerged as a winner in the first edition of the Nationa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021