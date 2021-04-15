Turkey reports 297 deaths due to COVID-19, highest daily level yet - ministry

Turkey recorded 297 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, data from the Health Ministry showed on Thursday, bringing the total toll to 35,031. Data also showed 61,400 new cases were recorded in the same period, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,086,957.

Turkey currently ranks fourth globally in the number of daily cases based on a seven-day average, according to a Reuters tally. President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday announced several new restrictions and a "partial closure" for the first two weeks of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to curb the surge in cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)