Left Menu

Northern Ireland accelerates lockdown exit plans

Northern Ireland will open outdoor dining from the end of April and hotels from late May, the British region's government said, in an acceleration of its lockdown exit plans that will see it reopen its economy far faster than neighbouring Ireland.

Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 15-04-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 22:22 IST
Northern Ireland accelerates lockdown exit plans

Northern Ireland will open outdoor dining from the end of April and hotels from late May, the British region's government said, in an acceleration of its lockdown exit plans that will see it reopen its economy far faster than neighbouring Ireland. All retail, outdoor restaurant and bar services and gyms will open on April 30, the Northern Ireland Executive said after earlier indicating they would open later in May.

Indoor dining and hotels will follow suit on May 24, subject to COVID-19 infection rates, the executive said in a statement. "We are now entering brighter and better times," Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster told the regional assembly in a speech to announce the new plans.

Ireland, which has given first COVID-19 vaccine doses to around one-fifth of the population compared to three-fifths in Northern Ireland, plans to begin the phased reopening of retail in May with parts of the hospitality sector to follow from June. Differences in rules on either side of the open border have in the past raised fears of large numbers of people crossing to avail of services and undermining public health measures.

England, which has also given first vaccine doses to around two-thirds of its population, reopened all shops, personal care premises and outdoor dining this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj Cong leader moves HC against state BJP chief over Remdesivir distribution

Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, on Thursday knocked the doors of Gujarat High Court against state BJP president C R Paatil over the issue of procurement and distribution of Remdesivir, a key anti-viral drug, fr...

New UN-backed framework to boost agricultural trade between African nations

According to the UN agency, the initiative will help unlock the potential of the agricultural sector to contribute to sustainable and inclusive growth across the continent and promote the African Continental Free Trade Area AfCFTA agreement...

Japan: UN experts ‘deeply disappointed’ by decision to discharge Fukushima water

The release of one million tonnes of contaminated water into the marine environment imposes considerable risks to the full enjoyment of human rights of concerned populations in and beyond the borders of Japan, said Marcos Orellana, Special ...

Sikkim records 41 more COVID-19 cases

Sikkim reported 41 fresh COVID- 19 cases, which pushed the tally in the state to 6,497, a senior official said on Thursday.The death toll remained unchanged at 136, state Information Education and Communication IEC member Sonam Bhutia said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021