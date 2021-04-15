Left Menu

UK variant detected in 70 pc samples sent by PGIMER

The UK variant of COVID-19 was found in 70 percent of 60 samples sent to the National Centre for Diseases Control, the PGIMER said on Thursday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-04-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 22:49 IST
The UK variant of COVID-19 was found in 70 percent of 60 samples sent to the National Centre for Diseases Control, the PGIMER said on Thursday.

"Seventy percent of the samples had UK variant of Covid-19 and 20 percent of the samples had 681 H mutant," said Jagat Ram, the director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, in a statement here.

The majority of the samples were from Chandigarh, he added. He said the PGIMER's Department of Virology had sent 60 positive samples of Covid-19 to the National Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC), New Delhi in March.

It was found that 70 per cent of the samples had UK variants of Covid-19, one sample was having a double mutation. 681H mutant of Covid-19 was observed in 20 per cent of the samples. Jagat Ram said considering the high transmission and faster spread of Covid-19 by the UK variant, everyone should follow Covid- appropriate behaviour.

The director further advised avoiding crowded places and non-essential travels. He also stressed on the need for vaccinating priority groups.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh on Thursday reported 412 cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count to 32,397.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

