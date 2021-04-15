Left Menu

India opened its arms to the world by providing vaccines to combat COVID-19: Maldivian FM

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid Thursday hailed India for providing vaccines to other countries to combat the coronavirus pandemic, saying it was an example of how multilateralism and the idea of a global village should function.Speaking at a session titled Beyond Covid Global Public Health after the Pandemic at the virtual Raisina Dialogue here, Shahid said the first and the foremost lesson learnt from the pandemic was of the importance of multilateralism and that we are a global village and cant live in isolation.

PTI | Updated: 15-04-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 23:13 IST
India opened its arms to the world by providing vaccines to combat COVID-19: Maldivian FM
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid Thursday hailed India for providing vaccines to other countries to combat the coronavirus pandemic, saying it was an example of how multilateralism and the idea of a ''global village'' should function.

Speaking at a session titled 'Beyond Covid: Global Public Health after the Pandemic' at the virtual Raisina Dialogue here, Shahid said the first and the foremost lesson learnt from the pandemic was of the importance of multilateralism and that ''we are a global village and can't live in isolation''. ''We need to unite our efforts to face these global challenges. The manner in which the international community came together in the face of the pandemic initially was commendable,'' he said.

However, Shahid noted that as the pandemic dragged on and the vaccine roll out started, a bit of ''fracture in the unity'' has been observed in dealing with the challenge.

Lauding India for providing vaccines to other countries, he said India has given hope to the international community by becoming an example of how multilateralism and a global village should function. ''The manner in which India has rolled out its vaccination programme, not only in India itself, but also how it has opened its arms and heart to the world in providing vaccines was commendable and exemplary,'' said Shahid, who is on a two-day visit to India.

Sri Lanka's Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Namal Rajapaksa and Bangladesh's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam also hailed India for its vaccine rollout and asserted that a human-centric approach in dealing with the pandemic was the need of the hour.

Shahid, Alam and Rajapaksa also emphasized on equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for smaller countries.

Organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), a think-tank, in partnership with the MEA, Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, and its sixth edition is being held from April 13 to 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-I was done but something changed - Tokyo allure irresistible to Brownlee

Alistair Brownlee was done with the Olympics. Having won triathlon gold in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro four years later, Tokyo, even with the event delayed by a year, felt too much for a man who had switched his focus to longer events...

Sikkim records 41 more COVID-19 cases

Sikkim reported 41 fresh COVID- 19 cases, which pushed the tally in the state to 6,497, a senior official said on Thursday.The death toll remained unchanged at 136, state Information Education and Communication IEC member Sonam Bhutia said....

Guj Cong leader moves HC against state BJP chief over Remdesivir distribution

Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, on Thursday knocked the doors of Gujarat High Court against state BJP president C R Paatil over the issue of procurement and distribution of Remdesivir, a key anti-viral drug, fr...

New UN-backed framework to boost agricultural trade between African nations

According to the UN agency, the initiative will help unlock the potential of the agricultural sector to contribute to sustainable and inclusive growth across the continent and promote the African Continental Free Trade Area AfCFTA agreement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021