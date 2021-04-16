Left Menu

Study finds young U.S. Marines without COVID-19 history at greater infection risk

"Although antibodies induced by initial infection are largely protective, they do not guarantee effective SARS-CoV-2 neutralisation activity or immunity against subsequent infection", the study mentioned. "This analysis was performed as part of the prospective COVID-19 Health Action Response for Marines study (CHARM).

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 06:03 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 06:03 IST
Study finds young U.S. Marines without COVID-19 history at greater infection risk

A study of more than 3,000 young U.S. Marines found that those without a history of COVID-19 had a five times greater risk of infection than those previously infected, according to findings published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal. The study also found that around 10% of the young marines who were COVID-19 survivors got a second infection.

"However, past infection does not guarantee immunity, vaccination remains crucial", The Lancet said https://bit.ly/3dkPlN7 on Twitter, providing the link https://bit.ly/3mSzpVJ to the findings. "Among 189 seropositive participants, 19 (10%) had at least one positive PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 during the 6-week follow-up (1·1 cases per person-year)", the study found.

The previously infected marines who got reinfected had lower antibody levels and fewer neutralizing antibodies, compared to previously infected Marines who did not get reinfected, the study found. "Although antibodies induced by initial infection are largely protective, they do not guarantee effective SARS-CoV-2 neutralisation activity or immunity against subsequent infection", the study mentioned.

"This analysis was performed as part of the prospective COVID-19 Health Action Response for Marines study (CHARM). CHARM included predominantly male U.S. Marine recruits, aged 18–20 years, following a 2-week unsupervised quarantine at home", it said. A separate study published in the Lancet in March found that the majority of people who have had COVID-19 are protected from getting it again for at least six months but older people are more prone to reinfection than younger people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan to expand quasi-emergency measures, casting fresh doubts on Olympics

Japan is set to expand quasi-emergency measures to 10 regions on Friday as a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases spreads, casting doubt on whether the Summer Olympics can be held in Tokyo. Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters that ...

Sanctuaries in Pakistan contributed immensely to the Taliban's success: US Senator

Pakistan has played on both sides of the field in Afghanistan, contributing to the Talibans success, a senior US senator has reminded his colleagues, a day after Washington announced plans to withdraw all troops from the war-torn Asian coun...

Sexual violence being used as weapon of war in Ethiopia's Tigray, U.N. says

Sexual violence is being used as a weapon of war in Ethiopias Tigray, the U.N. aid chief told the Security Council on Thursday, prompting the U.S. envoy to challenge the bodys silence, asking Do African lives not matter as much as those exp...

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai, others to be sentenced for illegal assembly

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and nine other pro-democracy activists are expected to be sentenced on Friday after they were found guilty of participating in unauthorised assemblies during anti-government protests in 2019.It would be the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021