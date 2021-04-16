Left Menu

Telangana reports 3840 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Telangana reported 3840 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-04-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 10:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana reported 3840 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin. With the new cases, the total count of COVID-19 positive cases in the state has reached 3,41,885 including 3,09,594 discharges and 1797 deaths.

Currently, there are 30,494 active cases in Telangana. With 1198 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total tally of recoveries in the state has reached 3,09,594. The death toll in Telangana stands at 1,797. The state's case fatality rate stands at 0.52 per cent while the recovery rate stands at 90.55 per cent.

As many as 1,21,880 samples were tested for COVID-19 till 8 pm on Thursday, taking the total number of tests in Telangana to 1,14,84,881. Currently, the number of individuals who are in home/institutional isolation stands at 20,215. (ANI)

