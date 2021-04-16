Left Menu

Poland health minister expects COVID-19 case numbers to fall

Poland's new daily coronavirus cases will likely fall in coming days and the country seems to have passed the worst in hospitals too, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Friday. Also in hospitals we seem to have passed the peak," Niedzielski also said.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-04-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 11:55 IST
Poland health minister expects COVID-19 case numbers to fall

Poland's new daily coronavirus cases will likely fall in coming days and the country seems to have passed the worst in hospitals too, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Friday. The country of 38 million, the largest in the European Union's eastern wing, reported a high of around 35,000 cases a day at the start of April.

It has also reported new record highs in coronavirus-related deaths with the health service being stretched to its limits by a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Today we should have a more optimistic day. We will see significant falls, even by 10,000 compared to last week," Niedzielski told public radio.

Poland reported 21,130 28,487 new infections on Thursday. "The trend seems absolutely downward... Also in hospitals we seem to have passed the peak," Niedzielski also said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Frost says positive momentum in EU talks, difficult issues remain

Talks between Britain and the European Union on post-Brexit trade to Northern Ireland have seen some positive momentum but difficult issues remain, UK negotiator David Frost told his EU counterpart late on Thursday.Frost said that the inten...

Pete Davidson to play Joey Ramone in upcoming Netflix biopic

Actor-comedian Pete Davidson is set to star as punk rock legend Joey Ramone in an upcoming Netflix biopic I Slept With Joey Ramone.The project was announced on the 20th anniversary of Ramones death. The musician passed away on April 15, 200...

PSUs asked to dedicate hospital beds for COVID-19 management

To augment hospital infrastructure for management of severe cases of coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry has advised all central ministries to ask hospitals under their control or PSUs to set-up dedicated hospital wards or separate block...

It was satisfying to execute Shaw's well-planned dismissal: Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals seamer Jaydev Unadkat was extremely satisfied with a perfectly-laid trap for the in-form Prithvi Shaw as his dismissal triggered a top-order collapse from which Delhi Captals eventually failed to recover.Unadkats 3 for 15 w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021