Left Menu

COVID-19: Lockdown in all UP districts on Sunday

Necessary awareness works should also be done in this regard, an official statement said here quoting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.A fine of Rs 1000 will be imposed if someone is caught without a mask for the first time.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-04-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 13:51 IST
COVID-19: Lockdown in all UP districts on Sunday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a lockdown across the state on Sunday.

To enforce the wearing of masks, the state government has doubled the fine to Rs 1000 for those caught without masks for the first time and 10 times the fine amount for those caught again. ''There will be a weekly closure in all rural and urban areas of the state on Sunday. Only sanitation, sanitization, and emergency services will operate during this period. Necessary awareness works should also be done in this regard,'' an official statement said here quoting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

''A fine of Rs 1000 will be imposed if someone is caught without a mask for the first time. If caught for the second time, a penalty of ten times the fine amount should be imposed,'' he said.

The state on Thursday reported 104 deaths and 22,439 fresh cases, pushing the fatality count to 9,480 and the total infection number to 7,66,360. The chief minister said that last year, the MLA development fund proved useful in the work related to the spreading of the virus. This year also, according to rules, the funds can be used in COVID management on the recommendation of legislators.

He said the first phase of panchayat elections was completed in a very peaceful manner and strict legal action should be taken against those involved in breaching the peace at some places so that it can set an example for other phases of the polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Post-Merkel paralysis: Why Germany's conservatives can't decide on a successor

Germanys ruling conservative bloc is struggling to settle on a candidate to run for chancellor in a federal election in September when Angela Merkel will step down after 16 years in power. Pressure is mounting on the conservatives to agree ...

Tips for Video Conferencing like a Professional on Microsoft Teams

With the pandemic gripping the world, organizations are shifting to a work-from-home model and video conferencing is an integral part of that remote-work-from-home model. With the assistance of video conferencing, team members, sitting at d...

PM took detailed review of current situation of oxygen supply and projected use in coming 15 days across 12 high-burden states: Officials.

PM took detailed review of current situation of oxygen supply and projected use in coming 15 days across 12 high-burden states Officials....

Indian Army turns flags 'blue' from 'red' for people-friendly look in Kashmir

By Ajit K Dubey In an effort to make the Indian Army cantonments and military convoys more population friendly, the Indian Army has now changed the red flags on its convoys to blue colour.Speaking to ANI, Lieutenant Colonel Q Khan said, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021