Rajnath instructs DRDO to construct 2 COVID hospitals with 600 beds in Lucknow

Rajnath instructs DRDO to construct 2 COVID hospitals with 600 beds in LucknowPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 15:09 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has instructed the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to construct two hospitals, with 250-300 beds each, for COVID-19 patients in Lucknow, sources said on Friday.
According to Singh's instructions, a DRDO team is reaching Lucknow on Friday, they noted.
These hospitals will be constructed on two different places in the city on a mission mode, the sources stated. Each of these two hospitals will have 250-300 beds, they said.
Uttar Pradesh had on Thursday reported 104 deaths and 22,439 fresh cases, pushing the fatality count to 9,480 and the total infection number to 7,66,360.
Its Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered the establishment of a 1,000-bed makeshift COVID hospital in Lucknow to tackle the rising number of coronavirus cases. PTI DSP JTR KJ
