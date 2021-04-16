India govt says it will supply around 17,000 MT of oxygen to states worst-hit by COVID-19

The Indian government said on Friday it will supply 17,092 MT of medical oxygen in a dozen states where the virus is surging, including Maharashtra and the capital city of Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the state to source medical oxygen from industrial plants, as supplies across the country have fallen short of meeting a demand surge due to a record increase in COVID-19 infections.

