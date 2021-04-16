Left Menu

COVID-19 prevalence in England drops sharply in latest week - ONS

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:38 IST
The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped sharply in the week ending April 10, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

There were 1 in 480 people infected according to the latest figures, down from 1 in 340 infected the week before. The drop in prevalence followed a slight rise in last week's figures.

