COVID-19 prevalence in England drops sharply in latest week - ONS

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped sharply in the week ending April 10, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

There were 1 in 480 people infected according to the latest figures, down from 1 in 340 infected the week before. The drop in prevalence followed a slight rise in last week's figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)