Left Menu

Gujarat: No impact of COVID-19 on Surat's diamond industry

Some even left for their hometowns to care for their ailing parents and relatives, Vekaria said. The majority of the diamond polishing units are operational at present.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:03 IST
Gujarat: No impact of COVID-19 on Surat's diamond industry
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Even as several migrant workers have left Gujarat's Surat city due to the COVID-19 surge and anticipation of a lockdown, people associated with the diamond industry claimed the current scenario has had no impact on the trade so far. According to the Surat Diamond Association, at least 5 lakh workers are employed by 3,000 small and large diamond cutting and polishing units in Surat city.

The majority of workers have migrated here from Saurashtra and north Gujarat, while only 10 percent are from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, said Nanu Vekaria, president, Surat Diamond Association.

Of these 5 lakh workers, hardly five percent had recently left for their hometowns in and outside Gujarat, he said. ''While some went back to attend weddings and other social gatherings, others left out of fear. Some even left for their hometowns to care for their ailing parents and relatives,'' Vekaria said.

''Majority of the diamond polishing units are operational at present. A marginal number of workers have left, but they will return once the situation improves. So far, the diamond industry remains largely unaffected because of coronavirus,'' he said.

The total turnover of Surat's diamond industry is Rs 1,45,000 crore, said Dinesh Navadiya, regional chairman of the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Navadiya too concurred that the industry remains unaffected, as very few workers have left the city despite a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in recent days.

''Those who are leaving will return as soon as the situation becomes normal. However, the number is less. Almost all units are working at present. So far, there seems to be no major impact on the diamond trade due to coronavirus,'' he said.

Gujarat on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike of 8,152 COVID-19 cases and 81 casualties that took the tally of infections to 3,75,768 and toll to 5,076.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Asian Wrestling C'Ship: Vinesh clinches maiden gold

Dominating the proceedings in a depleted field, Olympic-bound star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat won her maiden Asian Championship gold medal after she pinned her rival in the summit clash here on Friday.There was no stopping Vinesh in the ...

Light rainfall brings mercury down in Delhi

Parts of Delhi witnessed light rain showers on Friday afternoon, bringing much-needed respite to the people of the national capital from the scorching heat. The light rains were accompanied by a dust storm at around 4 pm. A hailstorm is als...

AdLift Sweeps the Biggies at Adgully Digixx Awards 2021 with 15 Trophies

The agency has also won Gold in Performance Agency of the Year and Most Promising Agency of the Year NEW DELHI, April 16, 2021 PRNewswire -- AdLift, the global digital marketing is super proud and honoured to announce that the agency has wo...

Vicky Kaushal recovers from COVID-19, shares sun-kissed picture

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday announced that he has finally tested negative for COVID-19 after contracting the deadly virus earlier this month. The Raazi actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the news with his fans by post...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021