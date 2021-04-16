As Jaslok Hospital firm on treating non-COVID patients too, BMC changes its decision

With the city-based Jaslok Hospital, which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) planned to convert into a dedicated facility for coronavirus patients, making it clear that it would continue to treat other critically-ill non-COVID patients as well, the civic body on Friday changed its decision and said that it was imperative not to risk the lives of those undergoing treatment there as present. The BMC had on Wednesday issued a circular, in which it had said that the Jaslok Hospital, a prominent private hospital in south Mumbai, will no longer admit non-COVID-19 patients and added that instructions to this effect had been issued to the hospital's management. It had taken this decision in view of the spike in infection cases in the city.

However, the hospital issued a statement on Thursday late night, saying that it has increased the number of beds for coronavirus patients, but it would continue to treat other critically-ill patients also.

“Keeping in view the rising cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai has increased the number of beds allotted to the COVID-19 patients from 58 to 150 to support the current crisis. But we continue our efforts in treating other critically-ill chronic patients and (conducting) procedures,” it said in the statement.

''We understand the importance of addressing the health needs of all patients, while emphasizing and sustaining our fight against COVID-19. Together, we stand by the Government in this fight against the second wave of COVID-19,'' the hospital said.

The civic body had earlier said that it had directed the Jaslok Hospital to discharge all stable patients, admitted in its non-COVID-19 wards, who do not require tertiary care. The hospital had also been asked to transfer the non-COVID-19 patients requiring tertiary care to nearby facilities within 48 hours, the BMC had added. After the hospital made its stand clear, the BMC on Friday changed its decision. In its fresh order, the BMC said that only 175 of the 227 beds in this hospital will be used as COVID-19 beds, while the remaining 52 beds will continue to be for non-COVID patients.

''A total of 175 beds out of 227 shall function as COVID beds in Jaslok hospital, out of which 29 shall be ICU beds,'' the civic body said.

It added that the change in its order came after the hospital management brought to its notice that 52 critical patients- 30 cancer and 22 cardiac or nephrology patients- are undergoing treatment at the hospital and considering their medical condition, shifting them to another hospital at this juncture could prove fatal. ''It is imperative on part of the BMC not to risk the lives of these 52 critical non-COVID patients, presently admitted in Jaslok Hospital,'' the order reads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)