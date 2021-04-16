Left Menu

COVID-19: Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh on Sundays till May 15

However medical and health-related emergencies will remain open.This is a weekly closure, it said, adding that chief minister has directed officials to run the special campaign for cleanliness, sanitisation and fogging across the state.A fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed if someone is caught without a mask for the first time.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:12 IST
COVID-19: Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh on Sundays till May 15
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a lockdown across the state on all Sundays till May 15 and also said those caught for the second time not wearing a mask will be fined Rs 10,000.

The first time fine for not wearing a mask has been doubled to Rs 1,000 and officials have been directed to run a special campaign for sanitisation across the state, according to a statement. ''There will be a weekly closure in all rural and urban areas of the state on Sunday. Only sanitation, sanitisation and emergency services will operate during this period,'' the statement quoted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as saying.

He also directed officials to run awareness campaigns in this regard.

Another statement said that ''all markets, commercial institutions, offices etc will remain closed on Sundays till May 15 for proper implementation of this campaign. It (the closure) will start from Saturday 8 pm till Monday 7 am. However medical and health-related emergencies will remain open''.

This is a ''weekly closure'', it said, adding that chief minister has directed officials to run the ''special campaign'' for cleanliness, sanitisation and fogging across the state.

''A fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed if someone is caught without a mask for the first time. If caught for the second time, Rs 10,000 fine amount will be imposed,'' the statement said.

The state on Thursday reported 104 deaths and 22,439 fresh cases, pushing the fatality count to 9,480 and the total infection number to 7,66,360. The chief minister said that last year, the MLA development fund proved useful in the work related to prevent the spread of the virus. This year also, according to rules, Rs 1 crore from funds of legislators can be used in COVID management on their recommendation, Adityanath said.

He said the first phase of panchayat elections was completed in a very peaceful manner and strict legal action should be taken against those involved in breaching peace at some places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran nuclear chief says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site

Iran has begun 60 uranium enrichment at its Natanz plant, the countrys nuclear chief said on Friday, days after an explosion at the site that Tehran blamed on Israel.We are producing about nine grams of 60 enriched uranium an hour, Ali Akba...

Adventure sports institute inaugurated in Uttarakhand's Tehri

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated a water sports and adventure institute on the bank of the Tehri lake here on Friday.Built at a cost of Rs 20 crore, the institute will be run by the I...

Soccer-Man City's De Bruyne approaching peak form in home stretch - Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is approaching optimum fitness during a crucial stage of the season with the club fighting on four different fronts, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. The Belgian midfielder, who has extended h...

In London's East End, adoration and expletives for the royal family

In Londons East End, there was both adoration for the monarchy and sharp criticism of some members of Britains royal family on the eve of the funeral of Prince Philip, who died a week ago after seven decades of service to his wife Queen Eli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021