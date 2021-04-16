Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi slams govt's COVID-19 strategy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:21 IST
Rahul Gandhi slams govt's COVID-19 strategy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Taking a dig at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said its strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic consisted of imposing a 'Tughlaqi lockdown', ringing bells and singing praises to the Lord.

The Congress-led opposition has been criticizing the government over its handling of the pandemic and the vaccination drive, while the Centre has maintained that its timely steps have been instrumental in fighting COVID-19.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, ''The Central government's COVID-19 strategy -- Stage 1- Impose a Tughlaqi lockdown, Stage 2- Ring bells, Stage 3- Sing praises to the Lord.'' The Congress in the past also has compared some of the government's decisions to those taken by Delhi Sultanate ruler Muhammad bin Tughlaq, to allege that they were arbitrary and not well though out.

The party has also taken swipes at the government over its 'taali-thaali' call last year in which people across India clapped, rang bells, blew conch shells and beat metal plates in solidarity with health workers fighting the novel coronavirus.

Later, on Instagram, Gandhi posted a video from his remarks to the media on this day last year when he had talked about lockdown providing time for ramping up health infrastructure and contrasted it with a video report of how there is a massive shortage of resources to fight the pandemic currently.

''One year later, our people continue to suffer, our infrastructure continues to crumble and our prime minister continues to turn away from his responsibilities,'' he said in his post.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appealed to the people to follow COVID-appropriate behavior such as wearing masks and taking other precautions.

''We have to win this battle together with caution and compassion,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Rahul Gandhi's attack on the government came amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases in the country with a record 2,17,353 new infections taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917 on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran nuclear chief says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site

Iran has begun 60 uranium enrichment at its Natanz plant, the countrys nuclear chief said on Friday, days after an explosion at the site that Tehran blamed on Israel.We are producing about nine grams of 60 enriched uranium an hour, Ali Akba...

Adventure sports institute inaugurated in Uttarakhand's Tehri

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated a water sports and adventure institute on the bank of the Tehri lake here on Friday.Built at a cost of Rs 20 crore, the institute will be run by the I...

Soccer-Man City's De Bruyne approaching peak form in home stretch - Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is approaching optimum fitness during a crucial stage of the season with the club fighting on four different fronts, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. The Belgian midfielder, who has extended h...

In London's East End, adoration and expletives for the royal family

In Londons East End, there was both adoration for the monarchy and sharp criticism of some members of Britains royal family on the eve of the funeral of Prince Philip, who died a week ago after seven decades of service to his wife Queen Eli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021