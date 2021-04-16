Left Menu

COVID-19 surge: Odisha running out of vaccines, more than half of vaccination centres shut

COVID-19 vaccination in-charge in Odisha, Bijay Panigrahi on Friday informed that the state has shut some vaccination centres due to shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:32 IST
COVID-19 surge: Odisha running out of vaccines, more than half of vaccination centres shut
Odisha's COVID-19 vaccination incharge, Bijay Panigrahi. Image Credit: ANI

COVID-19 vaccination in-charge in Odisha, Bijay Panigrahi on Friday informed that the state has shut some vaccination centres due to shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. "We are running short of vaccines. They are not adequate to run all 1500 vaccination sites across Odisha. Today, only 700 vaccination sites are open due to a shortage of vaccine doses in the state," Panigrahi told ANI.

However, he also said that there are some Covaxin doses available in stock but it is only sufficient for the state's capital. "2.4 lakh Covaxin doses are in stock and that's sufficient to deliver to the people in Bhubaneswar. Around 11-12 thousand people have been injected with Covaxin in a day in the capital," he said.

Moreover, Bijay Panigrahi informed that the state will receive three lakh doses of Covidshield vaccines on Friday. He further said, "1,54,330 people above 45 years of age have received the vaccine at 1050 vaccination sites."

"In total, more than 48 lakh people, including front-line health workers have been vaccinated across the state," Panigrahi added. India had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age. Recently, Russia's Sputnik V also got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), making it the third Covid-19 vaccine to get clearance in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran nuclear chief says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site

Iran has begun 60 uranium enrichment at its Natanz plant, the countrys nuclear chief said on Friday, days after an explosion at the site that Tehran blamed on Israel.We are producing about nine grams of 60 enriched uranium an hour, Ali Akba...

Adventure sports institute inaugurated in Uttarakhand's Tehri

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated a water sports and adventure institute on the bank of the Tehri lake here on Friday.Built at a cost of Rs 20 crore, the institute will be run by the I...

Soccer-Man City's De Bruyne approaching peak form in home stretch - Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is approaching optimum fitness during a crucial stage of the season with the club fighting on four different fronts, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday. The Belgian midfielder, who has extended h...

In London's East End, adoration and expletives for the royal family

In Londons East End, there was both adoration for the monarchy and sharp criticism of some members of Britains royal family on the eve of the funeral of Prince Philip, who died a week ago after seven decades of service to his wife Queen Eli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021