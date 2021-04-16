Left Menu

AP govt announces it has no stock of COVID; CM writes to Modi for 60 lakh doses

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:48 IST
AP govt announces it has no stock of COVID; CM writes to Modi for 60 lakh doses

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced it has no stock of COVID vaccine even as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that 60 lakh doses be immediately sent to the state.

On Friday, only about 4,300 doses of the coronavirus vaccine could be administered, the lowest in a day so far, before the stocks completely dried up.

The Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for sending 6.4 lakh doses of the vaccine to AP (on April 12 and 13) in response to his letter on April 9.

''I request you, sir, to instruct the officials concerned of Health Ministry to supply 60 lakh doses of COVID vaccine to my state to ensure that all the population above 45 years is vaccinated for the first dose in the next three weeks,''he said in the letter, the second he sent to the PM in a week.

Jagan said 6,28,961 people were vaccinated in Andhra Pradesh on April 14, ''the highest single day COVID vaccination numbers by any state in the country''.

''We have not only established our capability of vaccinating over six lakh people per day, but also set up a model for all the states to emulate.

However, we could not continue the same drive as the vaccine stocks have completely run out,'' he said.

The state was poised to make the dream of vaccinating all vulnerable people a reality in the next three weeks if sufficient stocks of vaccine were made available, Jagan said.

The state government set a target of vaccinating 24 lakh people during the four-day 'Tika Utsav' (April 11 to 14).

''We have drawn out an action plan to cover six lakh people (four lakh in rural and two lakh in urban areas) per day during the Tika Utsav,'' the Chief Minister had informed the Prime Minister in his letter on April 9.

However, the target could not be accomplished as both the Covaxin and Covishield stocks went dry by the first day of the four-day nation-wide event.

The 6.4 lakh doses sent by the Centre on April 12 and 13 enabled the state accomplish a total of 7.15 lakh vaccinations during the Tika Utsav.

The state has so far received a total of 46 lakh doses, a top official said.

The Medical and Health Department said in a release on Friday that 28,677 people were inoculated (first and second doses) in the state on April 15 and, with that, the entire COVID-19 vaccine stocks have been exhausted.

Sources in the Department said they were expecting to receive another five lakh doses of the vaccine at the State Vaccine Store in Gannavaram by Sunday.

From there the stocks would be proportionately dispatched to the 13 districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Digital divide hampers Stockholm vaccinations as elderly struggle to book

Thousands of vaccination slots in Stockholm earmarked for Swedens oldest and frailest people are being passed on to younger patients, with critics accusing the region of failing to adapt the process for those not used to digital technology....

WB elections not to be clubbed say officials, despite ruling TMC's demand

There will be no rescheduling of the remaining phases of polling in West Bengal, a senior official at the CEO said after Fridays meeting Political parties were asked by CEO Ariz Aftab to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocol of wearing mask...

Iran nuclear chief says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site

Iran has begun 60 uranium enrichment at its Natanz plant, the countrys nuclear chief said on Friday, days after an explosion at the site that Tehran blamed on Israel.We are producing about nine grams of 60 enriched uranium an hour, Ali Akba...

Adventure sports institute inaugurated in Uttarakhand's Tehri

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated a water sports and adventure institute on the bank of the Tehri lake here on Friday.Built at a cost of Rs 20 crore, the institute will be run by the I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021