COVID-19: Jalna hospital using PSA method to generate oxygen

A hospital in Jalna said it was being able to generate 100 cylinders of medical oxygen in a 24-hour span amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Deepak COVID Hospital director Sanjay Rakh said his facility was using the 'pressure swing absorption' (PSA) method, which separates oxygen from compressed air in a short time, thereby getting 100 cylinders filled over a 24-hour period.

The state government had recently asked hospitals with up to 50 beds to set up oxygen plants working on PSA, but we have been using this method for a long time now, Rakh added.

Meanwhile, a health department official said it too was setting up a oxygen plant in Ghansaangi teshil here that will use the PSA method.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)