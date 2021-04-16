Left Menu

Amid COVID surge, Gzb manufacturers asked to halt production of industrial-use oxygen

Additional Chief Medical Officer Sunil Tyagi has been instructed to monitor bed availability for COVID 19 patients, the DM said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:20 IST
Amid COVID surge, Gzb manufacturers asked to halt production of industrial-use oxygen

With the coronavirus surge continuing unabated, the district administration here Friday asked manufacturers to halt production of industrial-use oxygen and ramp up the supply for medical purposes, officials said.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said the administration also asked all hospital in the city to not deny treatment to a COVID-19 patients even if they have no beds. He said such hospitals can refer the patient to a dedicated COVID-19 facility after giving them preliminary treatment.

The administration Friday met oxygen manufacturers and suppliers here and issued a slew of instructions to them so that adequate supply is maintained here to meet the high demand.

Pandey told PTI that nodal officer designated for COVID-19 management R K Gupta has been instructed to coordinate with additional chief medical officers to ensure the availability of vaccines, medical equipment and ambulances to face the challenge. Joint Commissioner, Industries, Virendra Singh has been ordered to monitor the city’s biggest oxygen manufacturing unit, the Inox oxygen plant, to ensure industrial oxygen is not produced and supplied, he said. Officer or any responsible employee of the company must remain present at the plant to make sure the production of medical-use oxygen round the clock, he said. Additional Chief Medical Officer Sunil Tyagi has been instructed to monitor bed availability for COVID 19 patients, the DM said. The state government has already imposed a night curfew in Ghaziabad to curb the rise in cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uzbekistan seeks buyer for luxury villa of ex-leader's daughter

Uzbekistans government offered a glimpse on Friday of the lifestyle enjoyed by its former leaders children, promoting a luxury villa in 94 acres of grounds that it aims to auction off to a hotel developer. Featuring a winery, a disco hall, ...

Sports News Roundup: Bruins' Tuukka Rask logs 300th win; Jaylen Brown scores 40 as Celtics dump Lakers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.World champion Colemans ban reduced but he still misses OlympicsWorld 100 metres champion Christian Coleman had his two-year ban for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules reduced to 18 ...

Motor racing-Mazepin is sometimes trying too hard, says Steiner

Nikita Mazepin is sometimes trying too hard to find the limit, Haas Formula One team boss Guenther Steiner said on Friday after his Russian rookie went spinning off track again.Mazepins race debut in Bahrain in March lasted only three corne...

Pakistan suspends services of social media platforms following violent protest

Pakistan on Friday temporarily suspended the services of social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp to stop their use to organise demonstrations following violent protests by a radical religious group that has now been banne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021