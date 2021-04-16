Amid COVID surge, Gzb manufacturers asked to halt production of industrial-use oxygen

With the coronavirus surge continuing unabated, the district administration here Friday asked manufacturers to halt production of industrial-use oxygen and ramp up the supply for medical purposes, officials said.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said the administration also asked all hospital in the city to not deny treatment to a COVID-19 patients even if they have no beds. He said such hospitals can refer the patient to a dedicated COVID-19 facility after giving them preliminary treatment.

The administration Friday met oxygen manufacturers and suppliers here and issued a slew of instructions to them so that adequate supply is maintained here to meet the high demand.

Pandey told PTI that nodal officer designated for COVID-19 management R K Gupta has been instructed to coordinate with additional chief medical officers to ensure the availability of vaccines, medical equipment and ambulances to face the challenge. Joint Commissioner, Industries, Virendra Singh has been ordered to monitor the city’s biggest oxygen manufacturing unit, the Inox oxygen plant, to ensure industrial oxygen is not produced and supplied, he said. Officer or any responsible employee of the company must remain present at the plant to make sure the production of medical-use oxygen round the clock, he said. Additional Chief Medical Officer Sunil Tyagi has been instructed to monitor bed availability for COVID 19 patients, the DM said. The state government has already imposed a night curfew in Ghaziabad to curb the rise in cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)