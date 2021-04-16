France reports 309 new coronavirus deaths in hospital

France reports 309 new coronavirus deaths in hospitalReuters | Paris | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:48 IST
France registered 309 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Friday, from 296 on Thursday, health ministry data showed.
It also reported that 5,914 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19, 10 fewer than on Thursday and the second fall this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
