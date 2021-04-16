Left Menu

Delhi govt orders linking of public, pvt sector labs to ensure timely processing of COVID-19 samples

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:52 IST
The Delhi government has issued an order for linking of public and private sector diagnostic labs to ensure timely processing of samples for COVID-19 test, the authorities said on Friday.

The order comes amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of both 19,486 COVID-19 cases and 141 fatalities on Friday, according to data shared by the health department here.

A total of 98,957 tests – 64,939 RT-PCR and 34,018 rapid antigen – were conducted in the city on Thursday, it showed.

The bulletin said that an ''order has been issued regarding linkage of public and private sector labs with each district of the NCT of Delhi to ensure adequate number of slots available in labs to get their samples processed within a stipulated time frame''.

Delhi has a total of 11 administrative districts and a population of nearly 2 crore.

The number of cumulative COVID-19 cases in Delhi on Friday stood at 8,03,623. Over 7.3 lakh patients have recovered from the virus so far. PTI KND IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

