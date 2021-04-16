Left Menu

Haryana govt deputes 12 IAS officers to monitor COVID-19 preparedness

The Haryana government on Friday deputed 12 senior IAS officers in various districts of the state to review and monitor COVID-19 preparedness.The officers will discharge their new role in addition to their present duties with immediate effect, an official statement said here.Notably, Haryana has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases in the recent weeks.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:38 IST
The officers will discharge their new role in addition to their present duties with immediate effect, an official statement said here.

Notably, Haryana has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases in the recent weeks. On Friday, the state recorded the biggest single-day jump of 6,277 fresh infections that took the cumulative tally to 3,42,077, while 20 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,354, a health department bulletin said.

According to the statement, IAS officer Sanjeev Kaushal has been deputed in Faridabad, Alok Nigam in Panchkula, Devender Singh in Karnal, T C Gupta in Gurgaon, Amit Jha in Sonipat, S N Roy in Ambala, Mahavir Singh in Jhajjar, Anurag Rastogi in Hisar, Vineet Garg in Sirsa, G Anupama in Kurukshetra, Apoorva Kumar Singh in Panipat and Rakesh Gupta in Rohtak.

Several districts in Haryana, including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula, Yamunanagar and Faridabad have registered a surge in cases in the recent weeks.

“These officers will review and monitor COVID-19 preparedness. They will focus on and monitor active involvement of district administration in fight against COVID-19 pandemic, promotion of COVID testing and vaccination among general public through various government, non-government, religious and other organisations, addition of more private hospitals for COVID treatment, increase contact tracing and proper marking of micro-containment zones by district authorities,” the statement said.

The officers will also review the availability of adequate healthcare infrastructure to tackle the COVID-19 situation such as isolation beds, oxygen support beds, ICU beds, ventilators, drugs and consumables (masks, PPE kits, sanitizers), oxygen reserve, among others, in both government and private health facilities in their respective districts.

They will review arrangements for strict monitoring of COVID-19 patients under home isolation.

“The officers will monitor enforcing COVID-19 appropriate behavior such as social distancing, wearing face masks, hand hygiene, among others, at all public places, and ensure strict implementation of orders regarding restrictions on social gatherings, especially in banquet halls during marriages or other family functions as well,” the statement added.

