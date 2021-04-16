Left Menu

Eli Lilly: Antibody combo works best on variants

Drugmaker Eli Lilly says its COVID-19 antibody drug should no longer be given to patients alone because treatment combinations work better fighting some variants of the coronavirus.The company is asking US regulators to revoke their emergency authorisation for the use of bamlanivimab alone.

PTI | Indianapolis | Updated: 16-04-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 23:14 IST
Eli Lilly: Antibody combo works best on variants

Drugmaker Eli Lilly says its COVID-19 antibody drug should no longer be given to patients alone because treatment combinations work better fighting some variants of the coronavirus.

The company is asking US regulators to revoke their emergency authorisation for the use of bamlanivimab alone. Lilly announced Friday there are no new safety concerns with the drug, but the combination with another drug etesevimab fights more of the emerging COVID-19 variants in the US.

Last November, bamlanivimab became the first antibody authorized for emergency use in the US as a COVID-19 treatment. Antibodies are proteins that attach to a virus and block it from infecting cells.

The combination of drugs also has received an emergency use authorization from federal regulators. The government has been supplying treatments to hospitals, and last month it stopped delivering bamlanivimab alone in favor of treatment combinations.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Lady Tacos' eyes jump to political stage; Mick Jagger celebrates end of lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. stops short of branding Vietnam, Switzerland, Taiwan currency manipulators

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday said Vietnam, Switzerland and Taiwan tripped its thresholds for possible currency manipulation under a 2015 U.S. trade law, but refrained from formally branding them as manipulators. In the first semi-...

Soccer-'Don't feel sorry for us', says Villa's Mings after online racial abuse

Aston Villas Tyrone Mings became the latest footballer to receive racial abuse on social media and the England defender on Friday urged his followers to fight for change rather than sympathising with him. Mings, 28, posted a screenshot on h...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit record highs as Wall St indexes eye weekly gains

The SP 500 and the Dow posted fresh highs on Friday as investors pushed the benchmark indexes toward weekly gains on the back of strong economic data, falling Treasury yields and positive earnings from big U.S. banks. Seven of the 11 SP ind...

Kyrgyz health minister promotes herbal COVID-19 cure; expert says it's poisonous

Kyrgyzstan will use a herbal tonic to treat COVID-19, its health minister said on Friday after his president praised the remedy - despite warnings from a medical expert that it contained a potentially lethal poison. Minister Alymkadyr Beish...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021