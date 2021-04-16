COVID:19: Maha CM chairs meet on oxygen supply, beds in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said people must get their COVID-19 test reports quickly, while officials must also ensure optimum medical oxygen supply as well as effective bed and medicine management amid the surge in case.

The CM chaired a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai, which was also attended by BMC commissioner IS Chahal.

Chahal said there were 20,400 beds in 153 COVID hospitals in Mumbai, and this wold be increased to 22,000 by next week.

''The daily count of cases per day is between 8000 to 10,000. The number of patients discharged on a daily basis is also around 10,000. There are 3,900 available beds at present,'' the civic chief said.

He said two lakh vials of Remdesivir were being purchased, while 25,000 were available.

