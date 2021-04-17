Left Menu

US ban on export of vaccine material hampering production in India: CPI(M)

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 15:23 IST
US ban on export of vaccine material hampering production in India: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) urged the US on Saturday to lift its ban on the export of vaccine material, alleging that it has hampered the production of vaccines in India due to a shortage of such materials.

In a statement, the politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said the stand of the Joe Biden-led US administration is one of ''doublespeak''.

''The scaling up of vaccine production in India is being hampered by the shortage of the intermediate material required for vaccine production. Much of this material such as filters, solutions and plastic bags come from the United States. But the US administration has banned the export of vaccine material under its Defence Production Act.

''Despite requests by the Indian authorities, no relaxation or exemption has been given for the export of these items. The biggest vaccine manufacturer in the country, the Serum Institute of India, has been drawing attention to this problem for quite some time,'' it said.

Accusing the US of ''doublespeak'', the Left party pointed out that at the Quad summit held on March 12, a joint statement issued by the member-countries stated: ''We will join forces to expand safe, affordable and effective vaccine production and equitable access to speed up economic recovery and benefit global health.'' Further, the US promised to finance production of vaccines by an Indian company, Biological E Limited, to help India become a hub of vaccine production in the Indo-Pacific region, it said.

''The ban on exports of materials used in vaccine production goes completely against these stated aims. The (Narendra) Modi government, which sets much store on the Quad alliance, must ensure that the Biden administration keeps to its committed word and immediately ensure the supply of essential vaccine material to India. This is the least that must be done when India is facing a vaccine shortage in the face of an unprecedented surge of COVID infections,'' the CPI(M) said.

India, the US, Australia and Japan are the member-countries of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition.

A record single-day rise of 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 fatalities have pushed India's COVID-19 tally to 1,45,26,609 and the death toll due to the viral disease to 1,75,649, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has surpassed the 16-lakh mark, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 38th day in a row, the tally of active COVID-19 cases has climbed to 16,79,740 in the country, accounting for 11.56 per cent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 87.23 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kohli's leadership complements my approach towards game: Kyle Jamieson

Virat Kohlis style of leadership complements his thought process, feels RCB all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, who has accepted that bowling on slower Indian tracks require a different set of skill-sets.Jamieson, a 6 feet 8 inch giant, has adjusted...

Malaysia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, April 17 ANIXinhua Malaysia reported 2,331 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the national total to 372,859. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press s...

Champions of Change Award 2020 honoured our ray of hope during coronavirus outburst

PanajiMumbai GoaMaharashtra India, April 17 ANINewsVoir Everyone has seen the worst phase of their life for last one year due to coronavirus outburst. The on-going worldwide medical crisis has endangered humanity but there is always a ray ...

Juna Akhara's Swami Avdheshanand Giri welcomes PM Modi's appeal to keep Kumbh Mela symbolic

Juna Akharas Mahamandleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to keep Haridwar Kumbh Mela symbolic amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country. PM called me up and inquired about Kumbh Mela and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021