64 deaths, 4,498 fresh virus cases in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-04-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 22:11 IST
Sixty-four more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday as the state reported another record spike of 4,498 cases, pushing the infection count to 2,95,138.

Two days ago, the state had seen its biggest daily jump of 4,333 infections. With 64 more fatalities in the past 24-hours, the death toll in the state climbed to 7,834, according to a medical bulletin. Ten deaths were reported from Mohali, seven from Patiala and six each from Amritsar, Ludhiana and Gurdaspur. Ludhiana reported 835 cases, the maximum in the state, followed by 790 in Mohali, 449 in Jalandhar, 372 in Patiala and 357 in Amritsar. As many as 2,615 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,54,805, the bulletin said. There are 46 critical patients on ventilator while 401 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 65,61,028 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported two deaths and 431 cases, pushing the infection count to 33,309 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. So far, the infection has claimed 410 lives in the union territory, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases stands at 3,414, it said. A total of 438 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 29,485. A total of 3,58,865 samples have been taken for testing, of which 3,24,486 tested negative while reports of 106 are awaited, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, markets in the union territory wore a deserted look due to lockdown imposed by the authorities here. The city administration on Friday had announced to clamp weekend lockdown from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday. Essential activities and services were exempted from the purview of the lockdown. Chandigarh Beopar Mandal president Charanjiv Singh urged the city administration to review its decision, saying fresh restrictions will further hit their businesses.

